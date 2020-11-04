Two injured in shooting near Omaha convenience store

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital after a shooting in North Omaha Wednesday evening.
Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting near the B&T Convenient and Liquor Store at 2704 Florence Blvd. just after 8 p.m.
Both shooting victims were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, one in critical condition, the other in serious condition, according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher.
