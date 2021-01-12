 Skip to main content
Two men arrested in Council Bluffs shooting, victim treated and released
Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday night in connection with a shooting at the Northgate Apartments in Council Bluffs. 

Police officers were called to the apartments near Interstate 29 in northwest Council Bluffs about 6 p.m. Officers located Jeffrey Enders on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was treated and released, a police spokesman said.

Investigators determined a 22-year-old Omaha man and a 28-year-old Council Bluffs man were responsible for the injury to Enders. The two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and going armed with intent to injure another person. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

