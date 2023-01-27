Two men arrested in Thursday bank robbery that left two employees injured

Omaha police arrested two men in connection with a Thursday bank robbery in southwest Omaha in which two employees were injured.

The men, ages 26 and 28, were booked Friday morning into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

They are accused of entering First National Bank of Omaha at 2625 S. 175th St. about 11:30 a.m., armed with handguns and demanding money from employees.

Police said they assaulted multiple people. Two FNBO employees were injured and taken to a hospital, the company said in a statement.

The men fled in a white minivan, which officers found abandoned nearby soon after the robbery.

