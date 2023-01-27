 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two men arrested in Thursday bank robbery that left two employees injured

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police arrested two men in connection with a Thursday bank robbery in southwest Omaha in which two employees were injured. 

The men, ages 26 and 28, were booked Friday morning into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

They are accused of entering First National Bank of Omaha at 2625 S. 175th St. about 11:30 a.m., armed with handguns and demanding money from employees. 

Police said they assaulted multiple people. Two FNBO employees were injured and taken to a hospital, the company said in a statement. 

The men fled in a white minivan, which officers found abandoned nearby soon after the robbery. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake diplomas for $15,500 each

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert