Two men charged in separate weekend homicides in Omaha ordered held without bail

Two men accused in separate fatal shootings on Sunday were ordered Wednesday to be held without bail.

Shane Holbert, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, three gun charges and theft by unlawful taking in connection with the death of 20-year-old Playontae Wilson.

Wilson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by Omaha police just after 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the Arbor Villa Apartments near 61st and Arbor Streets.

Prosecutor Joshua Baumann said Wilson and Holbert were arguing and Holbert told Wilson that he was going to be with his father.

Wilson’s father, 38-year-old Michael Wilson, was fatally shot April 4. A 21-year-old man is awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge in that case.

Officers found 17 shell casings near where Playontae Wilson was killed, Baumann said. According to an affidavit, Holbert got a ride from the area and then stole the SUV he was in when the driver stopped at a gas station.