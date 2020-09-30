Two men charged in separate weekend homicides in Omaha ordered held without bail

Two men accused in separate fatal shootings on Sunday were ordered Wednesday to be held without bail.
Shane Holbert, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, three gun charges and theft by unlawful taking in connection with the death of 20-year-old Playontae Wilson.
Wilson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by Omaha police just after 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the Arbor Villa Apartments near 61st and Arbor Streets.
Prosecutor Joshua Baumann said Wilson and Holbert were arguing and Holbert told Wilson that he was going to be with his father.
Wilson’s father, 38-year-old Michael Wilson, was fatally shot April 4. A 21-year-old man is awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge in that case.
Officers found 17 shell casings near where Playontae Wilson was killed, Baumann said. According to an affidavit, Holbert got a ride from the area and then stole the SUV he was in when the driver stopped at a gas station.
Detectives found the stolen vehicle in a driveway outside a home near 42nd Street and Grand Avenue, along with a 9 mm carbine rifle inside the SUV.
Holbert also faces three other charges in connection with a Sept. 24 convenience store robbery.
In the other case, Adrian Jones Jr., 26, of Chicago, faces first-degree murder and gun use charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Terrell Taylor.
Taylor, 26, was found dead by officers after 3 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Pinkney Streets.
Baumann said a witness saw Jones walking away from the area. An autopsy determined that the shooting occurred at close range. An affidavit said Jones shot Taylor after an argument.
Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon ordered both Holbert and Jones to be held without bail.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.