Two men injured by gunfire early Sunday in separate Omaha shootings

Two men were taken to an Omaha hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday after separate shootings.

Pa Shwe, 51, told police that he was driving home when he heard gunfire and realized that he had been shot. Emergency responders located Shwe near 66th Street and Ames Avenue about 12:35 a.m. and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center.

In the other incident, Terrell L. Lindsay, 49, told investigators that he was walking near McMillan Middle School, 3802 Redick Ave., about 3:20 a.m. when someone shot him from a gray Chevrolet Malibu. Lindsay was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after walking home and calling for help.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.