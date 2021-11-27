Two men killed, another wounded in shooting in midtown Omaha

Two men were killed and another was critically wounded Saturday in a shooting in midtown Omaha.

Omaha police responded to reports of shots fired near 34th and Jackson Streets about 7:30 p.m.

The three victims, all thought to be in their early 20s, were found inside an apartment building near the intersection, Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub said at the scene.

A white sedan was seen leaving the shooting scene, but police had not yet determined if the shots were fired from a vehicle or from inside the apartment.

Officers think that the victims were targeted, Straub said.

The critically wounded man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. An update on his condition was not available Saturday night.

