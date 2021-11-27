 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men killed, another wounded in shooting in midtown Omaha
0 comments
alert top story

Two men killed, another wounded in shooting in midtown Omaha

Two men were killed and another was critically wounded Saturday in a shooting in midtown Omaha. 

Omaha police responded to reports of shots fired near 34th and Jackson Streets about 7:30 p.m.

The three victims, all thought to be in their early 20s, were found inside an apartment building near the intersection, Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub said at the scene. 

A white sedan was seen leaving the shooting scene, but police had not yet determined if the shots were fired from a vehicle or from inside the apartment. 

Officers think that the victims were targeted, Straub said.

The critically wounded man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. An update on his condition was not available Saturday night.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert