Three of the four people arrested in connection with Omaha's first and only homicide of 2023 appeared in court on Tuesday.
Two men were ordered to be held without bail and a third was held on $500,000 bail during court hearings on Tuesday related to the killing of Gary Lew. The 68-year-old Omaha man's body was found in a ditch in Lancaster County last week.
According to an arrest affidavit, detectives with the Omaha Police Department were called on April 13 to assist the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office with an investigation at a home near Boys Town in Omaha. Police said the investigation revealed a homicide had occurred at the residence.
That same day, four people were taken into custody and questioned in connection with Lew's killing and the disposal of his body — including Lew's daughter, 37-year-old Christina Thornley. Her husband, 39-year-old Justin Thornley, his cousin, 37-year-old Jacob Thornley and family friend Braden Bongers, 26 were also taken into custody.
The affidavit alleges that Jacob Thornley, Justin Thornley and Bongers assaulted Lew at his home near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. The affidavit says Jacob, Justin and Christina Thornley later "discovered (Lew) to be deceased."
Police allege that the three transported Lew to a remote area in Lancaster County and disposed of his body in a ditch. It's unclear when exactly Lew was killed, but OPD Homicide Unit Lieutenant Nicholas Andrews speculated that he died sometime in March.
Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley were both charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, and they were ordered to be held without bail. Bongers was charged with first-degree assault and is being held on $500,000 bail, meaning that he would have to pay 10% or $50,000 to be released.
Christina Thornley, charged with accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence, has not yet appeared in court. Court records indicate that she is in the hospital and will appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
The three men are due back in court in May.
