Two men shot at Omaha party near 50th and Castelar Streets
The Omaha police mobile emergency response vehicle shows up at the location near 50th and Castelar Streets where two men were shot early Sunday. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Two men were taken to an Omaha hospital early Sunday after multiple gunshots were fired at a large party near 50th and Castelar Streets. 

Police responded to a report of shots fired about 12:30 a.m., according to an Omaha police spokesman. Officers found Aaron Baker, 31, and Adam Lopez, 28, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Police said vehicles in the area were also damaged by gunfire, the spokesman said. 

A woman who lives nearby talked to The World-Herald on condition of anonymity. She said that a large party had been in progress outside a duplex but that it didn't seem to be out of control. 

She said she and her husband hadn't noticed "anything out of the ordinary" about the gathering until the shots were fired. Her husband counted about four shots, she said, followed by another six to eight shots. 

Police were seen coming and going Sunday morning from the duplex where the party was held as well as from a residence across the street. The Omaha police mobile emergency response vehicle arrived at the scene about 9 a.m. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

