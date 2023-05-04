Omaha police said two people were shot and injured in North Omaha Wednesday night.

In a press release, police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 18th and Pinkney Streets shortly before 11 p.m. They found a 30-year-old man, who was taken by paramedics to the Nebraska Medical Center.

While police were at the Med Center, a 35-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Both men’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.