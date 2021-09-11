Two Nebraska inmates die after testing positive for COVID-19

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the death of two Nebraska inmates Saturday.

A man in his 30s sentenced out of Douglas County died Friday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the department. He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized and had other medical conditions.

The man was sentenced for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A second man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died Saturday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was serving a sentence on charges out of Platte County that included possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The Department of Correctional Services is not releasing the inmates' names, for the privacy of their families and to maintain the confidentiality of their medical records, according to a news release.

The exact cause of death for both inmates has not yet been determined and, as with any in-custody death, a grand jury will investigate both deaths.

On Friday the department reported 13 active COVID-19 cases. The average daily population across the state's 10 correctional facilities was 5,322 people during fiscal year 2021.