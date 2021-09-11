 Skip to main content
Two Nebraska inmates die after testing positive for COVID-19
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the death of two Nebraska inmates Saturday.

A man in his 30s sentenced out of Douglas County died Friday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the department. He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized and had other medical conditions.

The man was sentenced for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A second man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died Saturday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was serving a sentence on charges out of Platte County that included possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The Department of Correctional Services is not releasing the inmates' names, for the privacy of their families and to maintain the confidentiality of their medical records, according to a news release.

The exact cause of death for both inmates has not yet been determined and, as with any in-custody death, a grand jury will investigate both deaths.

On Friday the department reported 13 active COVID-19 cases. The average daily population across the state's 10 correctional facilities was 5,322 people during fiscal year 2021.

In August, the department paused visits and volunteer activities at its intake facility in Lincoln due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak also forced the department at the time to ask county jails to hold off on sending new inmates.

That Lincoln intake facility had five of the 13 active cases as of Friday, according to department figures. 

