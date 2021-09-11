Two Nebraska inmates die after testing positive for COVID

The Nebraska Department of Corrections on Saturday announced the death of two inmates.
A man in his 30s convicted in Douglas County died Friday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the department. He tested positive before being hospitalized and had other medical conditions.
The man was serving time for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died Saturday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was serving a sentence on charges out of Platte County that included possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
The department is not releasing the inmates' names for the privacy of their families and to maintain the confidentiality of their medical records, according to a press release.
The exact cause of death for either inmate has not yet been determined and, as with any in-custody death, a grand jury will investigate.
On Friday, the department reported 13 active COVID-19 cases. The average daily population across the state's 10 correctional facilities was 5,322 people during fiscal year 2021.
In August, the department paused visits and volunteer activities at its intake facility in Lincoln because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak also forced the department to ask county jails to hold off on sending new inmates.