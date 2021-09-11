Two Nebraska inmates die after testing positive for COVID

The Nebraska Department of Corrections on Saturday announced the death of two inmates.

A man in his 30s convicted in Douglas County died Friday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the department. He tested positive before being hospitalized and had other medical conditions.

The man was serving time for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died Saturday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was serving a sentence on charges out of Platte County that included possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The department is not releasing the inmates' names for the privacy of their families and to maintain the confidentiality of their medical records, according to a press release.

The exact cause of death for either inmate has not yet been determined and, as with any in-custody death, a grand jury will investigate.

On Friday, the department reported 13 active COVID-19 cases. The average daily population across the state's 10 correctional facilities was 5,322 people during fiscal year 2021.