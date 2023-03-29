Two Omaha men were sentenced to prison Wednesday for their roles in a 2021 home invasion that ended in the death of a 22-year-old man.
Patrick Keenan, 42, and Robert Bailey, 28, appeared in front of Douglas County District Court Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf on Wednesday. The courtroom was packed with friends and family of the defendants and of the victim, Diego Vicharra, who was shot and killed by Keenan in December 2021.
According to court records, police were called to reports of a home invasion at an apartment near 47th and Erskine Streets on the evening of Dec. 13, 2021. Officers found Vicharra deceased in a vehicle near the home.
That evening, Keenan's girlfriend had opened the door to find Vicharra and Bailey standing outside, according to the investigation. Bailey and Keenan had issues with one another, and Bailey later told police that he went to Keenan's house to beat him up. He brought Vicharra along for support.
The two pushed past Keenan's girlfriend and confronted Keenan. Bailey, who was a convicted felon at the time, was armed with a gun. At some point, Keenan gained control of the gun as Vicharra and Bailey fled.
Keenan followed the men outside and fired into the street, striking Vicharra and killing him.
Keenan was initially charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and discharging a firearm at an occupied structure. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded no contest to reduced charges of manslaughter and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.
Bailey was charged with burglary and a second offense of possessing a firearm as a felon. He pleaded no contest to burglary, and prosecutors reduced the gun charge to a first offense, which carries a lighter sentence.
Bailey, who was sentenced first, addressed the court and Vicharra's family in a tearful statement.
"I'm so sorry for who I was," he said. "For so long, I wished it would have been me instead of Diego."
Retelsdorf noted that Bailey was the instigator of the events when handing down a sentence of 10 to 15 years on both counts to be served consecutively, for a total of 20 to 30 years. He will be eligible for parole in just over 11 years.
Keenan's attorney argued for a low sentence, saying that shooting at the two men was a "trauma response" spurred by being assaulted in his home.
Retelsdorf sentenced Keenan to 18 to 20 years on the manslaughter charge and 10 to 27 years on the gun charge to be served consecutively, for a total of 28 to 47 years. He will be eligible for parole in about 15 years.
Friends and family described Vicharra as a reliable, family-oriented young man who would always be there when called. His mother spoke at both sentencings, sobbing as she clutched a photo of her son.
"He stole my heart and soul," she said at Bailey's sentencing. "I know that God says to forgive, but I can't forgive right now."
