Two Omaha police officers placed on leave after FBI conducts searches

Two Omaha police officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of FBI searches connected to a local charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for youths.

FBI agents on Tuesday morning served federal search warrants at the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, the home of Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo (no relation) and the Corrigan Multipurpose Senior Center at 3819 X St. The Corrigan center is owned by the Police Athletics for Community Engagement group, or PACE.

Councilman Palermo, the council's vice president, is currently the acting mayor of Omaha. Mayor Jean Stothert left Omaha Tuesday afternoon to spend Christmas with her mother, according to Carrie Murphy, spokesperson for the mayor. Council President Pete Festersen, who would normally be acting mayor while Stothert is out of town, is on vacation and out of the state.

The Omaha Police Department issued a statement Tuesday afternoon stating that Johnny Palermo and Officer Daniel Torres have been placed on paid administrative leave and will be subject to an internal investigation.

"Chief (Todd) Schmaderer was made aware of the FBI investigation from its onset and is aware of the search warrants," the statement reads. "A small group of OPD detectives have been assisting with the FBI lead investigation. The confidentiality of the federal investigation was of paramount importance and only a few OPD commanders are aware of said investigation."

"I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity," Schmaderer said. "Heightening my concern is the possibility that a few current and former Omaha Police officers may be involved. Criminal impropriety and conduct unbecoming will not be tolerated. I want to thank the FBI and the US Attorney's Office for their work. OPD will continue to assist at the direction of the FBI."

The World-Herald reported Monday night that federal agents last week searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez is the executive director of PACE.

Federal agents also served a search warrant and subpoenas on an Omaha-area financial institution that houses PACE’s account or accounts, a law enforcement source said Monday. The source said the investigation has been brewing for months.

Amy Adams, an FBI spokeswoman, confirmed that the search warrants were served Tuesday morning at the Palermo addresses and the Corrigan building, but because "this is an ongoing investigation per (U.S. Justice Department) policy, I cannot make any further comment."

FBI agents and Nebraska State Patrol officers were at Vinny Palermo's house on South 13th Street shortly after 7 a.m. and stayed about three hours. One FBI agent had "FBI Evidence Response Team" on the back of his coat.

Palermo did not attend the Omaha City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon. Councilwoman Aimee Melton led the meeting.

In December 2019, Palermo was sentenced to four years of federal probation for failing to file federal income tax returns in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Palermo had pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts.

He was ordered to pay a $35,000 fine on top of the $21,209 he already had paid in restitution for taxes owed from his local tree-trimming business. He also was ordered to perform 120 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Palermo knew or should have known to file tax returns related to his business on gross income of $145,434 in 2012, $220,400 in 2013 and $129,612 in 2014. The first condition of his still-active probation says: "You must not commit another federal, state or local crime."

Gonzalez on Monday referred further questions to his brother, recently retired Deputy Omaha Police Chief Greg Gonzalez. Greg Gonzalez narrowly lost a race for Douglas County sheriff in November.

Greg Gonzalez told The World-Herald that it was his understanding that federal agents were in the process of an audit. Two sources said the inquiry is focused on the handling of PACE’s money. Greg Gonzalez referred further questions to an attorney for the Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association, which helped start PACE.

Stothert on Tuesday also issued a statement about the investigation.

"I am shocked and beyond disappointed that the PACE organization, created to offer opportunities and mentoring to young people, is under federal investigation," Stothert said. "Regarding Councilmember Palermo, and the Omaha Police Officers placed on administrative leave, we hold our public officials to a high standard.

"Until the conclusion of the investigation, all city financial support to PACE is suspended," Stothert said. "PACE is a non-profit organization and is not affiliated with the City of Omaha."

Stothert said the Omaha Police Department "believes strongly in community engagement. Despite the alleged criminal activities of a few former and current officers, the citizens of Omaha can be confident in the leadership of Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, his commitment to excellence, and our expectation that officers will be held accountable when they violate the public trust."

To get authorization for a search warrant, federal agents would have had to convince a judge that they had probable cause to believe a crime had been committed before entering someone’s private property.

PACE was founded in 2005 by the Omaha LPOA and Omaha Police Officer Tony Espejo. Espejo approached Rich Gonzalez, his then-sergeant, and broached the idea of helping at-risk youths through sports.

Rich Gonzalez retired from the Omaha Police Department in 2017 and became executive director of PACE. Greg Gonzalez, who retired from the Police Department in January, also has been prominent in volunteering for and promoting the organization.

PACE was one of dozens of organizations that received federal CARES Act grants that were administered by Douglas County and the Omaha Community Foundation. Records show the organization received $66,000.

World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.

