Two Omaha teens sought in connection with Thursday night slaying of 17-year-old

Authorities are looking for two Omaha teenagers in connection with a shooting Thursday night that killed a 17-year-old Omahan and wounded another.

Homicide detectives have obtained warrants for the arrests of 17-year-old Lerajai Key and 16-year-old Terrance Moore.

Officials did not detail the teens' involvement, but said they are wanted in connection with Thursday night's shooting near 29th and Pinkney Streets.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, officers went to an address near 29th Circle and Pinkney Street to investigate a ShotSpotter activation that later was upgraded to a shooting.

Police found Jia'Quan Williams and Ja'Vondre' McIntosh, both 17, with gunshot wounds. Williams died soon after being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. McIntosh was listed in critical condition.

Williams had just finished his junior year at Benson High School, the Omaha Public Schools said. McIntosh had just finished his junior year in OPS' Integrated Learning Program.

Detectives also are looking for a minivan that may have been used in the shooting.