Two Omaha teens sought in connection with Thursday night slaying of 17-year-old

Authorities are looking for two Omaha teenagers in connection with a shooting Thursday night that killed a 17-year-old Omahan and wounded another.
Homicide detectives have obtained warrants for the arrests of 17-year-old Lerajai Key and 16-year-old Terrance Moore.
Officials did not detail the teens' involvement, but said they are wanted in connection with Thursday night's shooting near 29th and Pinkney Streets.
Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, officers went to an address near 29th Circle and Pinkney Street to investigate a ShotSpotter activation that later was upgraded to a shooting.
Police found Jia'Quan Williams and Ja'Vondre' McIntosh, both 17, with gunshot wounds. Williams died soon after being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. McIntosh was listed in critical condition.
Williams had just finished his junior year at Benson High School, the Omaha Public Schools said. McIntosh had just finished his junior year in OPS' Integrated Learning Program.
Detectives also are looking for a minivan that may have been used in the shooting.
In December, Key was sentenced to probation after he admitted to possession of a defaced firearm. Days after that, he was being sought after fleeing from a group home.
Within the past year, Moore twice has failed to appear in court on a juvenile case from July in which he was accused of of one count of obstructing administration of law.
Omaha police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a homicide fugitive.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man goes on trial in Mollie Tibbetts slaying
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH