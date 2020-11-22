Two Omaha women arrested during 2nd protest of fatal police shooting

Omaha police cited two women during a Saturday night protest over the death of a Black man who police say was reaching for a gun Thursday night when an officer fatally shot him.
Cited were a 35-year-old, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and destruction of property; and a 32-year-old, on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. Both are from Omaha.
Protesters gathered Friday and Saturday night and again Sunday outside Omaha’s Central Police Headquarters at 15th and Howard Streets. About 40 people protested Sunday night.
Police say 35-year-old Kenneth Jones was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that officers pulled over because it was stopping in the street, driving forward and stopping again. The officers said Jones reached for a gun he had in his waistband before he was shot.
A Springfield .45-caliber handgun with a round in the chamber was found on the ground underneath Jones, police said.
Omaha police have said they will release video and more information on the shooting. They have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Monday. Additionally, a grand jury will be convened to investigate Jones’ death.
In their account of Saturday night’s protest, which lasted more than four hours, police say two people who showed up to support police were assaulted and their signs were damaged. Protesters attempted to obscure the assault, police said, by positioning a large cloth sign between them and police. The two Omaha women then were arrested.
Sunday’s protest was a mix of people calling for meaningful change to policing and others taunting and insulting officers.
One 33-year-old woman from Omaha said Black people are being pulled over by police at higher numbers than White people. Once someone is pulled over, she said, that can lead to a cascade of bad outcomes, such as Jones’ death.
Bear Alexander, an organizer of the protest, said more transparency and accountability are needed from the police.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.