Two Omaha women arrested during 2nd protest of fatal police shooting

Omaha police cited two women during a Saturday night protest over the death of a Black man who police say was reaching for a gun Thursday night when an officer fatally shot him.

Cited were a 35-year-old, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and destruction of property; and a 32-year-old, on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. Both are from Omaha.

Protesters gathered Friday and Saturday night and again Sunday outside Omaha’s Central Police Headquarters at 15th and Howard Streets. About 40 people protested Sunday night.

Police say 35-year-old Kenneth Jones was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that officers pulled over because it was stopping in the street, driving forward and stopping again. The officers said Jones reached for a gun he had in his waistband before he was shot.

A Springfield .45-caliber handgun with a round in the chamber was found on the ground underneath Jones, police said.