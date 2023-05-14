Two women suffered injuries when they were shot Sunday morning at a North Omaha residence.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. near 35th and Parker Streets, according to an Omaha Police spokesman. The women, whose names were not released, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

A man alleged to have committed the shooting left the scene in a vehicle with a child inside, according to a police radio report. Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

