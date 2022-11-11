Two Omahans sentenced for sex trafficking of minors

An Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court to life in prison for his role in a sex trafficking conspiracy involving at least three minors.

Carney Turner, 42, was sentenced this week to life on one count of conspiracy to sex traffic minors, three counts of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of child enticement. Co-defendant Julisha Biggs, a 20-year-old Omahan who pleaded guilty to conspiracy but also was being trafficked by Turner, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison.

A third co-defendant, Sidney Marker, will be sentenced on Monday on a conspiracy charge. All three defendants pleaded guilty.

Turner first landed on law enforcement's radar in September 2020 during the investigation of a separate trafficking case. A search warrant for Facebook messages from a minor female revealed that Turner was communicating with her to set up "plays" at hotels around Omaha and Council Bluffs. When questioned, the girl identified Turner as her trafficker and said he had kept the money she made.

In October, a 17-year-old girl came forward to law enforcement. She had been referred to Turner by a friend, and she reached out to him for help when she was kicked out of her home.

According to an affidavit, Turner took her shopping before promising her $200 if she would talk to a man with him at a Council Bluffs motel. Instead, Turner made her enter the hotel room alone, where she was raped.

In November, another minor was reported missing by her foster parents. While monitoring websites used for commercial sex, law enforcement officers found at least 16 ads with photos of the missing girl. The phone number listed on the ads was linked to an account created by Turner.

Marker rented an apartment in Ralston that she shared with Biggs and Turner. They allowed at least one of the minors to live with them there and often arranged for commercial sex acts to take place.

In her plea agreement, Marker wrote: "I deliberately closed my eyes and took actions to avoid knowing that Carney Turner was sex trafficking minors. I also did things which helped him sex traffic minors. I am very sorry."

Homeland Security assisted the Omaha Police Department in investigating the case.