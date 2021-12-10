Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in downtown Omaha

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital in serious condition late Friday after they were struck in a hit-and-run near the intersection of 13th and Dodge Streets.

Police said a dark sedan was going west on Dodge when the driver ran a red light and hit the pedestrians in a crosswalk about 9:30 p.m.

The driver fled and continued west. Both pedestrians were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at p3tips.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

