Two people arrested after wild chase through Omaha

A wild chase through Omaha ended with two people apprehended and no known injuries.

The chase began about 8 p.m. Sunday when police tried to stop a black sedan that was driving recklessly near 84th and Blondo Streets. It wound through central Omaha, downtown and the Old Market, with the driver sometimes traveling the wrong way on streets.

Able 1, the Omaha police helicopter, guided officers from the air and provided updates to dispatchers. At several points, the officers in the helicopter told police on the ground that auto parts were flying as the vehicle made its way through traffic.

Leaving downtown, the fleeing vehicle headed east toward Iowa on Interstate 480. It then did a U-turn on the Interstate before coming to a stop, according to dispatch reports. The driver and a passenger bailed out of the car and ran but were apprehended by law enforcement officers.

