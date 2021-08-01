Two people critically injured in separate shootings ovenight

Two people were injured in shootings early Sunday, including one who was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police went to the area of 42nd and Ohio Streets about 1:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located one person who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with lifesaving measures in progress.
About 3:20 a.m., police were called to the area of 60th Street and Park Lane Drive for a report of shots fired. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.
