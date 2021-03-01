 Skip to main content
Two people critically wounded in separate shootings in Omaha
Two people were critically wounded in separate shootings Monday in Omaha.

Two people were critically wounded in separate shootings Monday in Omaha.

The first shooting was reported about 6:15 p.m. at Tudor Heights Apartments at 3445 N. 106th Plaza.

Gavin Ellsworth, 19, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Police were seeking three teenagers in connection with the shooting.

The second occurred about 8:30 p.m. near 24th and Pratt Streets. The wounded person in that shooting was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Teenagers were also being sought in connection with that shooting. It's not known if the two are connected.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

