 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people injured in west Omaha stabbing
0 comments

Two people injured in west Omaha stabbing

Only $5 for 5 months

Two people suffered knife wounds in an incident Tuesday evening in the Millard area.

Officers were called to an apartment building at near 129th and Q Streets about 7:45 p.m.

They found Duoth Deng, 25, on the front porch with multiple injuries.

Inside the apartment, they found Jasmine Walsh, 36, also suffering from multiple injuries.

A weapon was located.

Both were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Police were investigating and no additional details were immediately available.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert