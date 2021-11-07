 Skip to main content
Two people shot during Omaha party near 50th and Castelar Streets
Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital early Sunday after numerous shots were fired at a large party near 50th and Castelar Streets.

Police were called to a report of shots fired about 12:30 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds who were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. 

According to numerous social media posts, a large party had been in progress at a residence. Several neighbors said they heard what they first thought to be a string of firecrackers going off. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

