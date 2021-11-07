Two people shot during Omaha party near 50th and Castelar Streets

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital early Sunday after numerous shots were fired at a large party near 50th and Castelar Streets.

Police were called to a report of shots fired about 12:30 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds who were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

According to numerous social media posts, a large party had been in progress at a residence. Several neighbors said they heard what they first thought to be a string of firecrackers going off.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

