Two people shot in Omaha, one in extremely critical condition

Omaha police were investigating the shootings of two people Tuesday evening, with one of the wounded in extremely critical condition.

The shootings were reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. in different areas.

The gravely injured person was found down near 40th and Pratt Streets at about 8:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.

A few minutes earlier, police received a report of a wounded person near 48th and Nicholas Streets. That person was less seriously hurt.

Police are investigating whether there could be a connection between the shootings.

