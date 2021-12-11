 Skip to main content
Two people suffer life-threatening wounds in North Omaha shooting
Shooting North Omaha Dec. 11, 2021

Police investigate a shooting near North 30th and Pinckney Streets in Omaha on Saturday.

 LUNA STEPHENS, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha police are searching for a suspect in a Saturday night shooting that sent two people to a hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Officers received a report of ShotSpotter activation at 9:11 p.m., according to police. The ShotSpotter system recorded 21 potential gunshots near North 33rd and Emmet Streets. 

Two victims drove to North 30th and Pinckney Streets, where police responded before realizing that the victims were connected to the earlier ShotSpotter activation.

They were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening wounds.

