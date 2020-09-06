Two people wounded in shooting at Hanscom Park in midtown Omaha

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at Hanscom Park.
Police were called to the midtown Omaha park shortly before 5:30 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting, Police Officer Joe Nickerson said.
Two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening: Herlin Mejia-Dimayuga, 24, and Luis Mejia, 19.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
