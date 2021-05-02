Two people wounded in shooting near 39th and Miami Streets

A man and woman were wounded by gunfire early Sunday while sitting in a vehicle near 39th and Miami Streets in North Omaha.

Tashian Hickman, and Trevon Clark, both 23 of Omaha, went by private vehicle to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, an Omaha police spokesman said. Clark was later transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment.

Police responded to the area of 39th and Miami Streets for a ShotSpotter activation at 2:39 a.m. Officers were alerted that Hickman and Clark had arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center.

During interviews with police, Hickman and Clark said they had been sitting in a vehicle when they heard gunshots and realized they had been hit. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

