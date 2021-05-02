Two pit bulls attack couple and their dog in Benson; woman taken to hospital

A woman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries after two pit bull-type dogs attacked her, her husband and their dog in the Benson area.

According to dispatch reports, the attack took place near 65th and Evans Streets about 6:45 p.m.

The husband, who asked not to be identified, said the couple were walking their miniature poodle when two pit bulls charged them from across the street.

When the woman bent over to pick up the poodle, the pit bulls knocked her to the ground and began attacking her and the dog.

The husband was able to grab the poodle and run, he said, which drew the pit bulls' attention away from the wife.

His wife suffered six bites on her face and hands, and he had three bites on his arm, he said. Their dog was undergoing surgery on one of its legs Sunday evening.

He said the pit bulls weren't wearing collars, and the gate to their fenced yard was open.

Neighbors called Omaha police. The Nebraska Humane Society also responded to the scene.

A representative of the Humane Society couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.