Two students at Omaha Burke cut with knife, sustain minor injuries

Two students at Omaha Burke High School were cut with a knife Wednesday and sustained minor injuries, Omaha police said.

At 11:20 a.m., police said, the on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance among students in the school, which is near 120th Street and West Dodge Road.

During the disturbance, police said, a student cut two other students with a knife. The two were treated at the school for their injuries.

Police and Omaha Public Schools officials are investigating what happened.

Burke's principal, Darren Rasmussen, told Burke staff and families in an email that the incident occurred during a passing period.

"Staff and security immediately responded to de-escalate the situation," he wrote. "The incident was under control quickly, without the need to place the school in Hold or Secure. Our nurse attended to those in need of medical attention.

"We continue to work with the families of the students involved," Rasmussen wrote, "and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

