Two teens arrested in connection with 2021 slaying of Omaha man

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in the March 2021 slaying of an Omaha man.

Wednesday, the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants for 16-year-old Dech Gach and 15-year-old Gatluak Jiel in connection with the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Larry Thompson. Thompson was killed March 12, 2021, near 28th Avenue and Spencer Street.

Gach and Jiel were taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force. Gach was arrested in Iowa and Jiel was arrested in Arizona, Omaha police said Thursday.

Gach and Jiel each has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy.

Another teen, Christopher A. Trejo, now 16, was charged last year in Thompson's slaying. He faces the same charges Gach and Jiel face.

In a June 2021 court hearing, a prosecutor said Trejo borrowed his father’s Chevrolet Cruze on March 12 and, between 3 and 4 p.m., picked up some associates in Sioux City, Iowa. The group returned about 5:30 p.m. to the area near 30th and Spencer Streets.

Law enforcement officials determined that Trejo and the people he was with had sent numerous text messages stating that they intended “to hunt for people in the projects of North Omaha” on March 12, the prosecutor said.

The group returned to the area near 30th and Spencer around 8 p.m. Data from cellphone towers suggests that they turned their phones off.

Thompson was sitting on his porch near 28th and Spencer when he was shot, officials have said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Seven shell casings were found at the shooting scene.

Reports indicated that a vehicle matching the one registered to Trejo’s father was seen in the area around the time of the shooting. A search of the vehicle turned up a disposable nitrile glove that had DNA from Trejo and one of his associates on it as well as gunshot residue.

