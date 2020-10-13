 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two teens arrested in connection with Bellevue homicide
0 comments

Two teens arrested in connection with Bellevue homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Bellevue teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old in Bellevue.

Kalani Zalopany was found with a gunshot wound on Monday, Bellevue Police say. Zalopany was a student at Bellevue East High School.

Davion Snyder

Davion Snyder

Davion Snyder, 18, has been booked into the Sarpy County Jail and a 16-year-old male has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, according to Bellevue Police. They also were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony and and suspicion of robbery.

Bellevue police were called to a home in the 1000 block of West 31st Avenue at 12:19 p.m. Monday on a report of CPR in progress, according to a statement from the department.

They found Zalopany suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police asked that four schools in the neighborhood be put on a lockout. The lockout was lifted at 2:10 p.m.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert