Two teens arrested in connection with Bellevue homicide

Two Bellevue teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old in Bellevue.

Kalani Zalopany was found with a gunshot wound on Monday, Bellevue Police say. Zalopany was a student at Bellevue East High School.

Davion Snyder, 18, has been booked into the Sarpy County Jail and a 16-year-old male has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, according to Bellevue Police. They also were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony and and suspicion of robbery.

Bellevue police were called to a home in the 1000 block of West 31st Avenue at 12:19 p.m. Monday on a report of CPR in progress, according to a statement from the department.

They found Zalopany suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police asked that four schools in the neighborhood be put on a lockout. The lockout was lifted at 2:10 p.m.

