Two youths back in custody after escaping from Sarpy County juvenile facility

Two Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center detainees have been taken into custody after their escape Monday.

The youths, ages 14 and 15, escaped the center’s recreation area by scaling a fence about 11:25 a.m., according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. An employee who witnessed the escape chased the two until they crossed a creek and it was no longer safe for the employee to continue pursuit.

At 4:15 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy found the two youths hiding in a culvert about half a mile from the justice center. The deputy, along with two officers from the Papillion Police Department, took them into custody. The La Vista Police Department, the Bellevue Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department's Able-1 helicopter also provided assistance.

Authorities will not release personal information about the youths, including any charges they face, because of their ages.