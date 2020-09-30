U.S. Marshals arrest Sarpy County man who falsely identified himself as U.S. Marshal

A Sarpy County man suspected of identifying himself as a U.S. Marshal at various locations in the Omaha area was arrested by actual U.S. Marshals Wednesday.

Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek, 55, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force about 6:30 a.m. at a hotel in northwest Omaha.

Over the past several weeks, he's suspected of misidentifying himself to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office; at a local spa, where he requested information on an employee; at another local business, where he appeared in person and harassed employees over the course of several days, claiming there was a federal case against the company; and at a private home, where he knocked on the door and turned the door handle, attempting to gain entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Deputies with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office advised the homeowner to get a protection order against Ostdiek.

On Sept. 18, Omaha police issued a “Ban and Bar” trespass notice to the man, which he signed with the words "The United States Marshal Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek."

Ostdiek was booked into the Douglas County Jail and is awaiting federal court proceedings.