Union Omaha defender pleads not guilty in romance fraud case

A Union Omaha soccer player has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in a romance scheme that authorities say scammed more than $214,000 from two people.

The case against Abdul Osumanu, 24, is in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Osumanu pleaded not guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and receipt of stolen money, according to court documents.

The Tuesday afternoon hearing in West Virginia lasted less than five minutes. Osumanu, who had waived his right to be present Tuesday, also waived that right for any and all hearings before trial.

The starting defender for the Omaha soccer team was arrested May 27, the day after he played in Union Omaha's fifth game of the season. A grand jury indicted him and a co-defendant in two online schemes to garner money.

According to the indictment, Osumanu received checks and deposits "by falsely cultivating relationships" through online or text-message communications.