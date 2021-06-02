Union Omaha soccer player indicted in internet romance scams

Peter Marlette, the general manager for Union Omaha, declined Wednesday afternoon to comment further on the nature of the charges against Osumanu. He did say, however, that Osumanu has been removed from team activities, including practices and games, pending the outcome of his court proceedings. Marlette said Osumanu has not been released from the team.

In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of West Virginia announced the indictments of Osumanu and eight other men who are citizens of Nigeria, Ghana or the United States and currently live in various cities in the U.S. The crimes were similar in nature — online romance scams to persuade victims to send money — and totaled $2.5 million from 200 victims. But officials said the cases were not related.

All nine men had been taken into custody by Tuesday, officials said.

Osumanu was released from custody Tuesday and is scheduled to appear next week in federal court in West Virginia.

According to the unsealed indictment, Osumanu and another defendant created a fake profile in 2017 of "Amida Ibrahim," a woman who said she was a Canadian-born chef who lived in Ghana. "Ibrahim" contacted an Indiana resident through an online messaging app.