Use of force rare among Omaha police; decrease in shootings 'impressive,' expert says

The carotid restraint technique involves pressure on the sides of a person’s neck and causes the person to pass out. Officers are trained to handcuff the person afterward and immediately “wake them up,” Schmaderer said.

The chief reiterated that officers are prohibited from using a chokehold. The department also has moved away from another type of neck restraint, the lateral vascular neck restraint, or LVNR.

The carotid restraint is “a sounder technique that would alleviate some potential risk to the offender,” said Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez.

Nix said the carotid restraint is very dangerous and should be used as a last resort. He said, however, that it’s good that Schmaderer has clearly stated when it can be used.

“It makes it easier for him to evaluate the appropriateness of it,” Nix said, “because he’s made it clear when his officers are allowed to use it.”

One policy change that some activists say would be easy to adopt is to prohibit police officers from shooting at moving vehicles. Schmaderer said the Omaha Police Department’s policy on that is as narrow as possible. Those who want to forbid it, he said, don’t “understand the nuances of criminal apprehension.”