Vandals damage lights on Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

Vandals have damaged the lights on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, according to the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department.

As a result, the programmable LED lights on the upper portion of the bridge will be off for the foreseeable future, the department said in a Facebook post.

The main lights on the lower portion of the bridge have been repaired, which means that the public can continue to use to the bridge, according to the department.

"It is disheartening to see this kind of action taken against one of our iconic city features." the department said in the post. "We ask our community and visitors to help us preserve and respect these special landmarks and facilities."

The bridge spans the Missouri River and connects Omaha to Council Bluffs.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.