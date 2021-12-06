 Skip to main content
Vandals damage lights on Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge
Vandals damage lights on Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

Kerrey bridge

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in 2015.

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The ribbon was cut at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2008, to officially open the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Find out more about the bridge's history.

Vandals have damaged the lights on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, according to the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department.

As a result, the programmable LED lights on the upper portion of the bridge will be off for the foreseeable future, the department said in a Facebook post.

The main lights on the lower portion of the bridge have been repaired, which means that the public can continue to use to the bridge, according to the department.

"It is disheartening to see this kind of action taken against one of our iconic city features." the department said in the post. "We ask our community and visitors to help us preserve and respect these special landmarks and facilities."

The bridge spans the Missouri River and connects Omaha to Council Bluffs.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

