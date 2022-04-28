Video reveals how quickly an Omaha police stop in 2018 escalated to gunfire

Fortune favored Omaha Police Officer Ken Fortune and the targets of a gang investigation on Sept. 11, 2018 — in more ways than one.

By now, Omahans know the first way: A bullet fired by a felon struck Fortune’s shoulder-mounted radio instead of lodging in his upper chest.

And then luck struck again.

According to video played in court Thursday: After getting shot, Fortune fell to the ground and rose to his feet.

Nine seconds after being shot, he raised his Omaha police handgun and pointed it at the man who was with gunman John Ezell Jr. that day. That man, Brandon Richey, had exited the driver's side of the vehicle — the same vehicle in which Ezell had fired from the passenger seat.

Richey — who had been targeted by police because of their belief he had a gun — stood in the middle of the street with his hands raised and empty, his palms facing Fortune.

Fortune pulled the trigger but his weapon didn’t fire. The reason? The gun's magazine had dislodged, apparently when Fortune was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. Fortune also either had not loaded a bullet in the chamber, as most police officers do, or that bullet also had dislodged when he was struck and fell.

“My hands up! My hands up! They up!” Richey called out, according to the video.

Fortune checked his weapon to see why it didn’t fire. Video shows him retrieving the gun’s magazine from the ground. By then, Richey was on his knees with his hands up and Fortune took him into custody.

That close call was revealed Thursday in court through videos played by Ezell’s attorney, Peder Bartling, as he took the judge through the chaos of a Tuesday afternoon in 2018. After Ezell shot Fortune, he fired at two other officers. They returned fire, striking Ezell several times.

Douglas County District Judge Kim Pankonin sentenced Ezell, 39, to 96 to 106 years in prison on two counts of assault and two weapons charges. The sentence means that, with mandatory minimum terms for weapons violations, Ezell must serve 51 to 61 years in prison.

In doing so, Pankonin cited Ezell’s record as a multiple-time felon — and the fact that he was out on supervised release that day after serving five years in prison for unlawful transport of a firearm.

The judge noted how lucky Fortune and Ezell were to be alive.

“Thankfully for everyone, what was intended by your actions on Sept. 11, 2018, was not the result of your actions,” Pankonin said. “Thankfully, Officer Fortune was not killed. Officer (Jeffrey) Wasmund was not killed. Officer (Christopher) Brown was not killed.”

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer was out of the office Thursday and unable to comment on Ezell's sentence or Fortune's actions that day.

Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, called it ridiculous that “the defense attorney brought up” Fortune's attempt to fire on Richey.

Conner said he watched the video and Fortune's actions happened right after he was shot.

“Under that stress, you’re not going to be acutely aware of who you’re dealing with,” Conner said of Fortune aiming at Richey instead of Ezell. "Under stress that 99 percent of the population will never experience, he is simply trying to stop a deadly threat and survive.”

Wasmund and Brown attended Thursday’s sentencing, declining to comment afterward. Fortune, who returned to duty about a month after being shot, was not able to attend the hearing because he was in training, undeterred in his efforts to further his police career, prosecutor Jameson Cantwell said.

“But for the grace of God, Mr. Ezell didn’t kill Ken Fortune or Officer Wasmund or Officer Brown,” Cantwell said. “Physically, Officer Fortune is OK. Emotionally and mentally, there’s no way they’re all not dealing with this on a day-in and day-out basis.”

Cantwell choked up as he noted that next month will mark the seven-year anniversary of the line-of-duty death of Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco. And Ezell’s shooting of Fortune occurred 15 years to the day after Sgt. Jason “Tye” Pratt suffered fatal gunshots while trying to apprehend a suspect.

Cantwell decried that Bartling spent time Thursday “playing the blame game” — on everyone, except his client.

Bartling said he simply was giving a full, factual account of that day’s events.

“Without a doubt, Officer Fortune was shot,” Bartling said. “And my client is sorry that he shot Officer Fortune. He has asked me to extend his apology to Officer Ken Fortune.

That said, Bartling asserted, the full facts “do not paint the picture of a cop killer. They do not paint the picture of a person attempting to murder a police officer.”

Bartling argued that Ezell did not know that the three people approaching his car were officers.

Bartling said gang-unit officers wear plain clothes, save for bulletproof vests that say POLICE in large letters on the back. The front of the vest — the only area that Ezell could see — has an approximately 2-inch by 4-inch patch that says “Police.”

Bartling noted that no officers called out "police" as they approached the car — and that two of the officers even questioned whether Richey and his passenger knew they were cops.

Further, Bartling said, the undercover car that the gang unit uses has no police markings on it. He displayed a photo suggesting that it looked no different than a Uber or Lyft car.

Ezell and Richey were near 26th Street and Laurel Avenue — just south of Miller Park, which has been dubbed Killer Park. Understandably, Bartling argued, Ezell was on guard.

"What could (Ezell) be thinking at this time?” Bartling said. “Well, the area around Miller Park is known as having a number of violent crimes. ... One of them is carjackings.

“Perhaps Mr. Ezell is thinking someone in an all-black outfit is trying to carjack me.”

Cantwell said he knew what Ezell was thinking: He was a felon, several times over, with a gun. As such, he was facing the prospect of habitual criminal charges and decades behind bars.

Ezell was drunk — his blood-alcohol content measured .33, four times the legal limit. And he was in possession of a weapon, even while he was on federal probation for a firearm crime.

Cantwell questioned how plausible it was that Ezell believed that someone was jacking a car from the passenger side of the vehicle. “Not the driver’s side?” he said. “That doesn’t make sense.”

Cantwell further noted that a visor light set in the officers' car flashed red and blue triangles — distinguishing it from an Uber or Lyft.

Cantwell said Bartling’s version amounted to a “blame game.”

“This case showcases how dangerous things can get when you put a gun in the hands of a violent criminal,” Cantwell said. “Instead of talking about that, I hear a bunch of blaming.

“I heard no measure of accountability, no measure of remorse, from Mr. Ezell.”

Beyond his attorney relaying his apology, Ezell initially declined to address the court. But when Judge Pankonin mentioned his crimes of violence, Ezell piped up: “What violence? I ain’t got no assaults. You can have a gun and not be violent.”

Pankonin told Ezell it was her turn to talk and his turn to listen.

“Yeah, I’m listening,” Ezell said.

Outside court, Ezell’s mother, Belinda Ellington, said she plans to sue Douglas County Corrections for failing to provide her son needed medical care.

Bartling displayed photos that showed Ezell with a colostomy bag full of infected matter and suffering from sepsis and a distended stomach. Bartling said Ezell was hospitalized after the shooting for 37 days. He suffered fractured vertebrae, damage to his colon and pancreas and now has a dysfunctional arm.

Ellington said the sentence was further insult. She sobbed after Pankonin ensured that Ezell will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Authorities “really do hate you but God got you covered,” Ellington called out to Ezell. Later, she added: “I was thinking he’d get 10 to 15 years.”

Fortune could not be reached for comment. His union released a statement praising Pankonin’s sentence.

“We are so thankful that Detective Fortune survived this attack and this dangerous offender will not be able to hurt anyone for some time,” the statement said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.