Vigil for Bellevue children who were found dead draws more than 80 people

For some at the vigil, which was held at Twin Ridge Park, the grief was overwhelming. One woman, who had wanted to share memories of baby-sitting the children, broke down as soon she addressed the crowd. She could only sob to Nielsen, "I'm so sorry, Mary."

Many of those at the Tuesday night vigil were mothers and children or coworkers from the Nebraska Medical Center, where Nielsen previously worked as a certified nursing assistant in oncology.

The vigil was organized by a La Vista mother of four who had never met Nielsen but said she wanted to do something "mother to mother."

"I can't imagine how she feels," said Lynnette Rohde. "I'd like her to know she has a lot of support. Her kids didn't deserve this, and the community is here for her."

Hunter Kruszka of Omaha was among Nielsen's former coworkers in attendance.

Kruszka's first thoughts of Nielsen were of how hard she worked to care for her kids after she left her husband.

"Mary worked overtime, she worked way more than she needed to as a CNA to support those kids so she could get a big enough apartment for them to live in," Kruszka said. "Those kids were everything to her. "