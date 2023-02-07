A 53-year-old Villanova fan told Omaha police that he was treated for a head injury Saturday at the Creighton men's basketball game after he was hit by a thrown aluminum beer bottle.

Joseph Scarpati of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, said in an Omaha police report that he was sitting in section 102, row 2, seat 1 in the CHI Health Center when the incident occurred. Scarpati, who was wearing a Villanova hoodie, said an unknown person threw a bottle, hitting him on the back, right side of his head.

He notified a police officer who summoned medical personnel. Scarpati said he was given ice to hold against his aching and swollen head.

Scarpati said his head was still swollen on Sunday when he returned home, but a CAT scan performed at a hospital found no signs of internal bleeding or a concussion. CHI Health Center security personnel were not able to identify the person who threw the aluminum bottle, he said.

