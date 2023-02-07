Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott's full press conference after win over Villanova Saturday night.
A 53-year-old Villanova fan told Omaha police that he was treated for a head injury Saturday at the Creighton men's basketball game after he was hit by a thrown aluminum beer bottle.
Joseph Scarpati of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, said in an Omaha police report that he was sitting in section 102, row 2, seat 1 in the CHI Health Center when the incident occurred. Scarpati, who was wearing a Villanova hoodie, said an unknown person threw a bottle, hitting him on the back, right side of his head.
He notified a police officer who summoned medical personnel. Scarpati said he was given ice to hold against his aching and swollen head.
Scarpati said his head was still swollen on Sunday when he returned home, but a CAT scan performed at a hospital found no signs of internal bleeding or a concussion. CHI Health Center security personnel were not able to identify the person who threw the aluminum bottle, he said.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts Villanova
Creighton’s Trey Alexander celebrates after Creighton forced a turnover and Baylor Scheierman got fouled with seconds left in their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard (right) tries to shoot while pressured by Villanova’s Brandon Slater during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (right) celebrates after Trey Alexander scored and got fouled during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander (left) steals the ball from Villanova’s Caleb Daniels during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (right) is blocked by Villanova’s Eric Dixon during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman (left) battles Villanova’s Brandon Slater for a loose ball during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (center) battles Villanova’s Cam Whitmore (left) and Justin Moore for a rebound during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Greg McDermott speaks to his players late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner celebrates after taking a charge during their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Greg McDermott speaks to Ryan Kalkbrenner during their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander (left) shoots a 3-pointer while pressured by Villanova’s Mark Armstrong during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman (right) tries to steal the ball from Villanova’s Chris Arcidiacono during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma (left) tries to score while pressured by Villanova’s Trey Patterson during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Greg McDermott (left) and Villanova's Head Coach Kyle Neptune speak to the officials about a shot clock issue late in the second half of their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander smiles after getting fouled after he stole the ball late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander smiles after getting fouled after he stole the ball late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander smiles after getting fouled after he stole the ball late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander smiles after getting fouled after he stole the ball late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander (right) tries to steal the ball from Villanova’s Caleb Daniels late in the second half of their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander (right) helps Arthur Kaluma after he got fouled in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander takes a deep breath before shooting a free throw late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander takes a deep breath before shooting a free throw late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Greg McDermott speaks to the officials about a shot clock issue late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Greg McDermott speaks to Ryan Kalkbrenner late in the second half of their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (center) tries to score while pressured by Villanova’s Eric Dixon (left) and Caleb Daniels during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (center) tries to score while pressured by Villanova’s Brendan Hausen (left) and Mark Armstrong during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Brandon Slater (left) hits the ball away from Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (center) while he’s defended by Villanova's Cam Whitmore during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma (right) runs into Villanova’s Brendan Hausen while driving to the basket during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma (right) runs into Villanova’s Brendan Hausen while driving to the basket during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander high fives his teammates before their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman high fives his teammates before their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Cam Whitmore (right) loses the ball after running into Creighton's Baylor Scheierman during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Head Coach Greg McDermott yells to his players during their game against Villanova at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Head Coach Kyle Neptune yells to his players during their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Head Coach Kyle Neptune looks over notes during a timeout in their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma (center) battles Villanova's Trey Patterson (right) and Eric Dixon for a loose ball during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma (center) battles Villanova's Trey Patterson (right) and Eric Dixon for a loose ball during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (left) battles Villanova’s Eric Dixon for a rebound during their game at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.