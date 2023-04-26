LINCOLN — Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo and two other defendants may not know until Friday — a week after their arrests — whether they will be released from federal custody or remain behind bars pending their trials.

After an unusual series of hearings spanning nearly nine hours on Monday and Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart is expected to issue a ruling on Friday on detention for Palermo, former Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez and Jack Olson of Council Bluffs, a former fundraiser for the Latino Peace Officers Association.

The three men, along with former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo, were arrested Friday after a federal grand jury indicted them on a total of 41 felony charges alleging widespread fraud.

Johnny Palermo, who is not related to Vinny Palermo, was ordered Monday to be held in federal custody pending trial, with Zwart citing concerns about potential obstruction of justice and witness tampering. His attorney, Glenn Shapiro, says he plans to file a motion to reconsider that ruling.

Detention hearings for the remaining three defendants had been scheduled to wrap up Wednesday. Instead, lawyers for the three men and prosecutors will submit briefs by Thursday afternoon for Zwart to consider.

Some of the charges involve alleged fraudulent activity by Vinny Palermo through his position on the City Council. Among other things, Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo allegedly used LPOA funds to pay for Vinny Palermo’s lodging and airfare for a handful of lavish trips across the country, none of which he reported as “gifts” as required by law.

Vinny Palermo also is accused of lying on a loan application for the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and filing false statements about his financial interests with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission from 2018 to 2022.

Vinny Palermo’s attorney Randall Paragas said Wednesday that his client’s alleged crimes are “paper crimes” and that he should be granted pretrial release. But prosecutors argued in court that the councilman has engaged in behavior that could be seen as witness tampering and that he instructed his son, the LPOA bookkeeper and others on how to testify in front of the grand jury.

Prosecutors and FBI Special Agent Michele Stevenson also said that Vinny Palermo made statements to his federal probation officer indicating that he knew that the indictment was coming. Stevenson also testified that Vinny Palermo was not at his home on the day of his arrest and law enforcement had to check “several known locations” before he was arrested.

Paragas said that Vinny Palermo was not sleeping at his home that night due to a hostile divorce, and that he arranged to turn himself in at the FBI headquarters Friday morning. He also said that Vinny Palermo has still not made a decision about stepping down from the City Council.

Since his Friday arrest, prosecutors also have obtained an additional arrest warrant for Vinny Palermo, alleging that he violated multiple conditions of supervised release. He had been sentenced to four years of federal probation in 2019 after being convicted on three counts of failing to file tax returns.

The federal pretrial services agency has recommended that all defendants except for Vinny Palermo be released with conditions, rather than be detained until trial. Paragas said that the reason detention was recommended for his client is because of the aforementioned probation violations.

