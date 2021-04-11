Violent crime rose in 2020, while property crime dropped. A look at Omaha during the pandemic

After the COVID-19 pandemic brought everyday life to a halt in mid-March 2020, other jarring consequences followed.
In the first six weeks after schools and day cares shut down, daily reports of child abuse and neglect to the Nebraska state child abuse hotline plummeted by more than half.
Tickets for excessive speeding across Nebraska increased 70% in the first full year of the pandemic compared with the previous year.
And violent crime skyrocketed — both Omaha and Lincoln saw an increase of more than 50% in homicides from 2019 to 2020.
Was COVID-19 entirely to blame?
“It’s really hard in criminology and social sciences to hone in on one silver-bullet explanation,” said Justin Nix, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. “But it’s certainly abnormal. It’s not just normal fluctuation; 2020 was a bad year.”
Nix, law enforcement officials and victim advocacy groups agree that the stressors and interruptions caused by the pandemic likely were behind much of the change in crime numbers in 2020.
But Nix also points to what he calls a perceived “legitimacy crisis” of policing nationwide after George Floyd died in May when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about 9 minutes. Nix and two other professors recently contended in an op-ed in the Denver Post that the situation led to a decrease in proactive policing, an increase in public mistrust of law enforcement and emboldened criminals to act.
Those factors are a recipe for violent crime, Nix argues, and were behind why summer 2020 was a pressure cooker for an acceleration of violence across the nation.
In Omaha, almost as many people were shot in July as the previous four Julys combined. Homicides increased 61% in 2020, a stark increase after years of record lows.
Omaha’s crime trends largely followed what occurred in major cities across the country last year: Property crimes generally fell while violent crimes rose. The city had two exceptions: domestic violence calls and incidents did not dramatically increase, according to OPD statistics, and auto thefts were not as off-the-charts high as they were in other cities, save for an uncharacteristic surge in October that logged nearly double the number from the previous year.
“When COVID hit, things changed drastically. It upset the apple cart quite a bit,” said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. “Economic factors are a root cause of crime. And those were severely disrupted during the pandemic year.”
When businesses were shuttered, events were canceled and social activities abruptly decreased, about 100,000 people lost their jobs statewide. A third of the jobs are yet to be recovered.
Crime is most likely to occur, Nix said, when you combine a motivated offender, a suitable target and a lack of a protector. As economic struggles increased during the pandemic, lower-level crimes may have seemed more appealing to would-be criminals.
“People who otherwise maybe wouldn’t be so motivated to commit a crime of opportunity like theft, around like a purse snatching or carjacking ... after you’ve gone several months without a paycheck,” Nix said, “maybe crime starts to look a little more attractive than it otherwise would.”
Some crimes of opportunity clearly plummeted because of the change in people’s routines.
Once coronavirus was widespread, people were told to stay home if possible. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts urged Nebraskans to stay home for 21 days from April 10-30, 2020. In Omaha, burglaries in April 2020 dropped to 80 incidents — the only instance when the monthly number had fallen into double digits dating back at least 10 years.
Reports of other crimes decreased because of the lack of in-person contact.
Schools scrambled to switch to remote learning in the spring of 2020, a change that immediately removed at-risk kids from the watchful eyes of trusted adults who are, by law, mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect.
Most of the calls to the state child abuse hotline or child protective services, both of which are housed at Omaha’s nonprofit Project Harmony, come from schools, said Executive Director Gene Klein.
Normally, the organization records 300 to 350 calls per day. That number dropped to about 150 reports per day in the first 1½ months of the pandemic, Klein said.
Calls slightly increased in the summer and into the fall as extracurricular activities continued and some schools resumed in-person learning.
For investigations, Project Harmony workers interviewed about 90 children in March 2020 and 177 last month. The latter number is almost as high as the monthly number from before the pandemic, Klein said. Those trends, he noted, mirrored what occurred in other cities nationwide.
Most of the calls involved serious allegations such as a child injury or sexual assault. Klein said fewer reports were made of lower-risk cases, such as a child who isn’t appropriately dressed for cold weather for several days.
“Because of stressors of COVID, common sense would tell you things are worse for kids,” Klein said. “The more isolated families are, the more stress, a parent loses a job, increased alcohol use, increase mental health and food insecurity ... those stressors have a ripple effect on our children.”
Omaha police investigated 54 more child abuse cases in 2020 than in 2019, despite calls to 911 decreasing by about 20%.
Schmaderer was blunt about the impact on children because of the drop in calls.
“In essence, because of the pandemic,” he said, “the demographic that suffered the most as it related to crime was children.”
Despite an expectation that instances of domestic violence would increase because victims often were forced to spend more time with their abusers, calls increased only slightly and incidents stayed about the same, according to OPD data.
But Nix and UNO Associate Professor Tara Richards found that domestic violence calls in New Orleans, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Montgomery County, Maryland, spiked during stay-at-home orders in those areas.
Amanda Novotny, an advocacy manager at the Women’s Center for Advancement in Omaha, said abuse victims often were unable to call for help or leave an abusive situation safely at the beginning of the pandemic. Some shelters had to decrease capacity because of social distancing recommendations, Novotny said.
“Often, survivors are in a situation where they were having to quarantine at home with their abuser, which caused a lot of problems,” Novotny said. “It was harder for them to leave and seek services because that person was always around, and it did escalate the abuse as well in the home.”
Meanwhile, speeders on Nebraska’s highways were a source of frequent frustration for law enforcement. In early May 2020, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc said troopers had ticketed 177 drivers for going more than 100 mph since the pandemic restrictions had begun on March 19.
By November, that number had increased to more than 900. Capt. Matt Sutter said the agency averaged about 90 tickets per month for drivers going more than 100 mph — about double the usual amount.
Sutter said he thinks part of the reason for a spike in speeders was the decreased traffic on the roads. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s traffic count dashboard shows traffic levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
“I think there was a mindset and misconception that law enforcement has kind of scaled back operations during the pandemic,” Sutter said. “You could say that because of that increase, our roads are less safe, that many more people are out there speeding. But by us being out there and doing what we do, the increase in (the speeding ticket) numbers, that indicates that we’re making a difference.”
Sutter said that in addition to highly traveled Interstate 80, motorists also were going more than 40 mph over the speed limits on Nebraska Highway 370, West Maple Road and West Dodge Road.
“Somebody that is behind the wheel that is blatantly disregarding the speed limit by that much, there’s also generally other things they’re disregarding as well,” Sutter said. The examples he offered included people who drive while impaired, with expired licenses or registrations and/or no insurance: “Those are costly drivers to have on the road.”
What’s unclear for now is how much the changes wrought by the pandemic will affect future crime statistics.
Klein, from Project Harmony, said a surge of delayed child abuse or neglect disclosures may arise in the coming months as kids get more involved in school and extracurricular activities and can find a trusting adult to tell about problems at home.
“Anytime there’s a traumatic experience for a child, it creates a marker and a point in time. COVID itself was a traumatic event,” Klein said. Kids won’t forget what happened during the pandemic, he said, and if you add abuse on top of that, it will be even more difficult for them to overcome.
Schmaderer is cautiously optimistic that crime statistics that worsened during the pandemic can return to pre-pandemic levels as officers increase their intervention and prevention efforts.
“Once we get that system fully up and running again,” he said, “we do anticipate our crime levels to start to go down.”
The largest-ever officer recruit class, with 60 future OPD officers, will begin May 3 and will help, he said, in making up for losses from retirements and COVID-related delays in adding officers.
The department also is looking at adding personnel to its behavioral health unit, including a therapist to work solely with juveniles. The unit recently expanded to include one crisis response therapist per precinct who responds with officers to mental health calls.
Thursday, President Joe Biden called gun violence in the United States “an epidemic” and announced a comprehensive plan to combat it, including a $5 billion investment over eight years for evidence-based community violence intervention programs that provide job training and other prevention strategies.
Nix said the impact of the plan could be significant.
“It would be incredible,” he said. “Prevention efforts ... not just law enforcement ... but, like, community outreach programs, getting people connected to jobs and opportunities ... carrot-and-stick approaches. That could be a game changer.”
