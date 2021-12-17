Violent night in Omaha's Capitol District replayed during murder trial

According to testimony:

As the night dragged into the early morning of June 13, 2020, Marlon was hanging out by the deejay booth, his attention fixed on Sharon.

Sharon testified Friday that she wasn’t surprised that her estranged husband was there, even though she was with her boyfriend. The two had been separated for 10 months and were sharing custody of their daughter. All of them, including Juarez and Marlon, were there to celebrate their friend's birthday.

“We were supposed to have fun, enjoy our time together and dance and celebrate Luis," Sharon said.

Then Marlon approached his estranged wife and Juarez at the bar. He waved away a greeting from Juarez and hugged Sharon and her cousin. He later asked Sharon and the cousin to dance. They both said no.

"He was very upset," Sharon said. "Aggressive."

About 1:30 a.m., the silent footage of security cameras would bear witness to unspeakable events. Juarez, in a white shirt, leaned over to smooch Sharon as they sat at a table. Soon after, Sharon left for the bathroom. Soon after that, a man in a multicolored shirt — prosecutors say it was Miranda — leaned over as if to whisper in Juarez’s ear.