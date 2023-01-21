Warrant issued for new suspect in 2020 slaying of Omaha woman

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a new suspect in the April 2020 slaying of 37-year-old Ebony King.

Police are searching for 57-year-old Jerry Johnson, who is suspected of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to his arrest warrant.

King was found dead at a North Omaha home near 25th and Hartman Avenues on April 15, 2020, The World-Herald previously reported.

Police previously arrested 33-year-old Anthony Triplett in May 2021 on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with King’s slaying. Triplett pleaded not guilty and his case was listed as closed as of June 2021, according to court records.

King's mother, Poline King, told The World-Herald shortly after her daughter's death that the mother of three saw her children as "her favorite blessing of all."

“Everybody who would meet her loved her,” she said.

Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department homicide unit at 402-444-5656.

People can also contact Omaha Crimes Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, on www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide fugitive are eligible for a $5,000 reward, according to a press release from the police department.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023