Warrant to be issued for Jake Gardner, Omaha bar owner charged in death of James Scurlock

The delay in bringing in Gardner has raised eyebrows — and questions. In a Twitter thread Wednesday night, Justin Wayne, a Nebraska state senator and the attorney for the Scurlock family, questioned what was going on. He later deleted one of the tweets, but two tweets remained visible Friday:

"... ATTORNEYS: Next time you have a client with a warrant say we want the 'Jake Treatment'. ..."

"Give us a few days to get our affairs in order and we will let you know when we surrender. Just say, 'hey, we will get back to you on that ... i.e. the Jake Treatment.'"

Dornan has declined to comment on behalf of his client.

On June 1, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced at a press conference that he wouldn’t be charging Gardner because interviews with witnesses and video of the scuffle between Gardner and Scurlock supported the self-defense claim. But Franklin came to a different conclusion. Omaha police and Franklin's investigators, both of whom are retired Omaha police detectives, continued to investigate the case. The investigators interviewed 60 witnesses.

Franklin said Gardner was charged because the probe had found evidence that undermines Gardner's claims of self-defense. “And that evidence comes primarily from Jake Gardner himself,” he said.