 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington County deputy shot at vehicle in east Omaha while attempting arrest
0 comments

Washington County deputy shot at vehicle in east Omaha while attempting arrest

A Washington County sheriff's deputy shot at a vehicle in east Omaha while attempting to arrest a person wanted on warrants, officials said.

That deputy and at least one other deputy were trying to take a person in custody Monday on outstanding Washington County warrants, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said in a press release. 

The deputies found the person and stopped the vehicle near 11th and Locust Streets. When deputies got out of their cruiser, the other vehicle accelerated and turned around. 

One of the deputies shot at the vehicle, hitting it.

Robinson didn't specify how many shots the deputy fired or what time the shooting occurred. 

The person was arrested later when the vehicle was disabled, Robinson said. 

The deputy was put on paid administrative leave pending an internal review. 

Robinson declined to share the names of the deputies or the wanted person until the investigation is completed.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious residents await Chauvin trial verdict

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert