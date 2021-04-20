Washington County deputy shot at vehicle in east Omaha while attempting arrest

A Washington County sheriff's deputy shot at a vehicle in east Omaha while attempting to arrest a person wanted on warrants, officials said.

That deputy and at least one other deputy were trying to take a person in custody Monday on outstanding Washington County warrants, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said in a press release.

The deputies found the person and stopped the vehicle near 11th and Locust Streets. When deputies got out of their cruiser, the other vehicle accelerated and turned around.

One of the deputies shot at the vehicle, hitting it.

Robinson didn't specify how many shots the deputy fired or what time the shooting occurred.

The person was arrested later when the vehicle was disabled, Robinson said.

The deputy was put on paid administrative leave pending an internal review.

Robinson declined to share the names of the deputies or the wanted person until the investigation is completed.

