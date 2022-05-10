Waverly man killed in fire at apartment complex

A Waverly man died Tuesday in a fire that started in his apartment, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Mark Umland, 61, was found dead in his apartment after fire crews extinguished the blaze.

The Sheriff's Office and Waverly Fire and Rescue responded to the call of an apartment fire in Waverly shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The building was damaged by fire, water and smoke. The cost of the damage was estimated at $500,000.

No one else was injured in the fire. Eight households, totaling 20 people, have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.