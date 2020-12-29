 Skip to main content
West Omaha real estate agent's death is being investigated as homicide
West Omaha real estate agent's death is being investigated as homicide

Real estate agent Mickey Sodoro, who had been missing since Monday night, was found dead in a west Omaha house Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

Sodoro, 70, had been missing since Monday night when he went to a house near 193rd Avenue and W Streets for a showing. His truck was found about a half mile away, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

No suspects had been taken into custody as of Tuesday night, Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson said. 

Sodoro had been with NP Dodge Real Estate for nearly three decades, according to a Facebook post by Mike Riedmann, president of the company. "We are grateful for the 27 years Mickey spent with our NP Dodge family. He was loved and valued and will be missed by all."​​

​In the post, Riedmann wrote that he had spoken with Sodoro’s son.

"(His son) wanted everyone to know that first and foremost, Mickey was a family man, and his family meant everything to him. They were the reason he worked so hard and he loved his coworkers. 

