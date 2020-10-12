Wife is arrested in shooting of man in Omaha

A wife has been arrested in the shooting of her husband Monday in Omaha, according to Phil Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.

Jacqueline Windham, 27, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of first-degree domestic violence assault and use of a gun in a felony.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of 60th and Spaulding Streets, according to police.

Jimmie Windham was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

