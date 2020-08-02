You are the owner of this article.
Wild I-80 chase ends with arrest of two men in Nebraska cornfields
Two Colorado men were found hiding in cornfields near Kearney following a wild chase on Interstate 80.

The Patrol provided this account:

About 6:20 p.m. Saturday, a trooper saw a Jeep Liberty speeding west on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

When the trooper tried to pull the Jeep over the driver accelerated, took the Alda exit but continued onto the entrance ramp where he lost control and struck a pole.

The driver continued down the on-ramp, back onto I-80 and west toward Kearney.

According to the Patrol, the Jeep reached speeds of 100 mph as the driver drove recklessly onward.

Officers with the Kearney Police Department were able to throw down stop sticks in the path of the Jeep, which brought it to a stop near the east entrance ramp to Kearney.

The two men in the Jeep fled into a nearby cornfield.

Local law enforcement, the State Patrol Air Support and a police dog were brought in to help with the search. Authorities found the two men hiding, separately, in nearby fields.

They were arrested without incident, according to the Patrol. They received medical treatment for minor injuries and were taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

The 26-year-old driver and his 21-year-old passenger were arrested on suspicion of a number of charges, including drugs, firearms and flight to avoid arrest.

