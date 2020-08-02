Wild I-80 chase ends with arrest of two men in Nebraska cornfields

Two Colorado men were found hiding in cornfields near Kearney following a wild chase on Interstate 80.

The Patrol provided this account:

About 6:20 p.m. Saturday, a trooper saw a Jeep Liberty speeding west on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

When the trooper tried to pull the Jeep over the driver accelerated, took the Alda exit but continued onto the entrance ramp where he lost control and struck a pole.

The driver continued down the on-ramp, back onto I-80 and west toward Kearney.

According to the Patrol, the Jeep reached speeds of 100 mph as the driver drove recklessly onward.

Officers with the Kearney Police Department were able to throw down stop sticks in the path of the Jeep, which brought it to a stop near the east entrance ramp to Kearney.

The two men in the Jeep fled into a nearby cornfield.

Local law enforcement, the State Patrol Air Support and a police dog were brought in to help with the search. Authorities found the two men hiding, separately, in nearby fields.